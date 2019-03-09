|
|
Donald Jeffries "Don" Lipscomb
Seneca - Donald Jeffries "Don" Lipscomb, 76, husband of Luz Marina Lipscomb, of 708 Overbrook Dr., Seneca, passed away, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House, Anderson, SC.
Born in Washington, DC, on January 30, 1943, he was raised in Virginia by his parents, the late Jeremy Traynham and Erma Myree Wonderley Lipscomb. Don worked for Clemson University for over forty years. He worked for Clemson managing a forest in Georgetown on Hobcaw Barnoy, which is a collaboration for schools, colleges, and universities for research and education sponsored by the Belle W. Baruch Foundation. The rest of his career was spent doing research and education at Clemson University. Don was a member of Lakewood Baptist Church in Georgetown, SC and a former member of Pawley's Island Baptist Church. Don ran the mission outreach to minister to sailors coming into the Port of Georgetown for the Southern Baptist Association for over ten years. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged from the Army as a Captain in 1978. Don volunteered to be one of Kennedy's original five hundred men of the Peace Corp (1963 - 1965) where he met his wife while serving in Colombia, South America. Don was a servant of God, family, country and all of God's children.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Lipscomb is survived by sons: David Michael Lipscomb (Brandie Steiner Lipscomb); Kenneth Lloyd Lipscomb; daughters: Michelle Christina Lipscomb Rhoades (Christopher Wayne Rhoades) and Debbie Ann Lipscomb; grandchildren Linda "Kaylyn" Lipscomb, Kendall Caroline Lipscomb, Kori Elaine Lipscomb, Elijah "Keaton" Lipscomb, Konnor Ezra Lipscomb, Christopher Wayne Rhoades II, Specialist Lance Christian Rhoades and Hailey Jasmine Rhoades; great-granddaughter: Aurora Belle Landrum; brother: Dr. Robert Wonderley Lipscomb; and sister: Barbara Jeremy Hicks.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Davenport Funeral Home.
There will be a reception at the Lighthouse Restaurant following the service.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to A Living Tribute (shop.alivingtribute).
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 9, 2019