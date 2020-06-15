Donald Plotnik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Plotnik

Central - Donald T. Plotnik, 90, Lt. Col. USAF Retired, died on May 25, 2020 at his home outside Six Mile, SC.

He was born on June 4, 1929, to Ted and Ila (Parantala) Plotnik on the farm his grandfather homesteaded in Northern Minnesota. He grew up in the neighboring town of Floodwood.

Don began his career as an Air Force aviator flying 65 combat missions in the Korean War with the 13th Bomb Squadron, known as the "Devil's Own Grim Reapers." His career included combat missions during the Vietnam War flown with the 1st Air Commando Wing, famed for their role during World War II in the China-Burma-India Theater.

In 1972, after an Air Force career that included duty in Japan, England, Charleston, SC, the Pentagon, and Alaska, Don and his family settled on their land outside Six Mile, South Carolina. There he gardened organically and taught carpentry and fine woodworking at Tri County Technical College.

He is survived by his beloved wife Frances Timmons Plotnik, daughters Anna Serena DuBose and her son James Paisley, and Moira Christina Scheel, her husband Scott, and their sons Graham and Ross. Survivors include his two sisters whom he loved dearly, Marlene Knivila and Janet Cummings and their families, and sister-in-law Mary Stroede and family.

Don was predeceased by his first wife Victorine Tate, his sister Mary Ann Mahaffey, and son-in-law the Rev. Jerry DuBose.

He was a staunch Democrat and supported numerous local and national environmental and humanitarian organizations.

Honoring his wishes, there was a private family celebration of Don's life on their farm.

In memory of Don, donations may be given to the Pickens County Humane Society (500 Five Forks Rd. Liberty, SC 29657) or Clemson Free Clinic (1200 Clemson St. Suite 1, Clemson, SC 29631).

View RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Rd
Central, SC 29630
864-639-2411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved