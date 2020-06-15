Donald Plotnik
Central - Donald T. Plotnik, 90, Lt. Col. USAF Retired, died on May 25, 2020 at his home outside Six Mile, SC.
He was born on June 4, 1929, to Ted and Ila (Parantala) Plotnik on the farm his grandfather homesteaded in Northern Minnesota. He grew up in the neighboring town of Floodwood.
Don began his career as an Air Force aviator flying 65 combat missions in the Korean War with the 13th Bomb Squadron, known as the "Devil's Own Grim Reapers." His career included combat missions during the Vietnam War flown with the 1st Air Commando Wing, famed for their role during World War II in the China-Burma-India Theater.
In 1972, after an Air Force career that included duty in Japan, England, Charleston, SC, the Pentagon, and Alaska, Don and his family settled on their land outside Six Mile, South Carolina. There he gardened organically and taught carpentry and fine woodworking at Tri County Technical College.
He is survived by his beloved wife Frances Timmons Plotnik, daughters Anna Serena DuBose and her son James Paisley, and Moira Christina Scheel, her husband Scott, and their sons Graham and Ross. Survivors include his two sisters whom he loved dearly, Marlene Knivila and Janet Cummings and their families, and sister-in-law Mary Stroede and family.
Don was predeceased by his first wife Victorine Tate, his sister Mary Ann Mahaffey, and son-in-law the Rev. Jerry DuBose.
He was a staunch Democrat and supported numerous local and national environmental and humanitarian organizations.
Honoring his wishes, there was a private family celebration of Don's life on their farm.
In memory of Don, donations may be given to the Pickens County Humane Society (500 Five Forks Rd. Liberty, SC 29657) or Clemson Free Clinic (1200 Clemson St. Suite 1, Clemson, SC 29631).
View RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Central - Donald T. Plotnik, 90, Lt. Col. USAF Retired, died on May 25, 2020 at his home outside Six Mile, SC.
He was born on June 4, 1929, to Ted and Ila (Parantala) Plotnik on the farm his grandfather homesteaded in Northern Minnesota. He grew up in the neighboring town of Floodwood.
Don began his career as an Air Force aviator flying 65 combat missions in the Korean War with the 13th Bomb Squadron, known as the "Devil's Own Grim Reapers." His career included combat missions during the Vietnam War flown with the 1st Air Commando Wing, famed for their role during World War II in the China-Burma-India Theater.
In 1972, after an Air Force career that included duty in Japan, England, Charleston, SC, the Pentagon, and Alaska, Don and his family settled on their land outside Six Mile, South Carolina. There he gardened organically and taught carpentry and fine woodworking at Tri County Technical College.
He is survived by his beloved wife Frances Timmons Plotnik, daughters Anna Serena DuBose and her son James Paisley, and Moira Christina Scheel, her husband Scott, and their sons Graham and Ross. Survivors include his two sisters whom he loved dearly, Marlene Knivila and Janet Cummings and their families, and sister-in-law Mary Stroede and family.
Don was predeceased by his first wife Victorine Tate, his sister Mary Ann Mahaffey, and son-in-law the Rev. Jerry DuBose.
He was a staunch Democrat and supported numerous local and national environmental and humanitarian organizations.
Honoring his wishes, there was a private family celebration of Don's life on their farm.
In memory of Don, donations may be given to the Pickens County Humane Society (500 Five Forks Rd. Liberty, SC 29657) or Clemson Free Clinic (1200 Clemson St. Suite 1, Clemson, SC 29631).
View RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.