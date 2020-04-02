|
|
Donald R. Windell
Anderson - Donald R. Windell, 80, of Anderson , SC, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home. Born August 31, 1939 in Corydon, IN, he was the son of the late Robert Windell and Margaret Zimmerman Windell.
Donald was a veteran of the United States Navy having served his country from 1958-1963. He attended Butler University in Indianapolis, IN. He was a retired systems analyst from the State of Indiana. He was a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Anderson.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sherry Wayman Windell; children, Diana Mason (Bill) of Brownsburg, IN and Susan Ben Hameda (Rame) of Indianapolis, IN; step-children, Laura McPherson of Des Moines, IA and Jason Miller (Krissi) of Indianapolis, IN; three granddaughters; two step-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one great-grandson; and sister, Marilyn Chandler (Lee) of Greenwood, IN.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Hadley.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1809 N. Main St., Anderson, SC 29621 or Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Hwy., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020