Donna Ferguson
Honea Path - Donna Jean Ashley Ferguson, 78, wife of Andrew Jackson Ferguson, Jr., of Murray Ave, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home.
Born in Abbeville County, she was a daughter of the late Wayne and Lois Branyon Ashley. She was a member of Austin Road Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband of the home, Mrs. Ferguson is survived by one son: Andrew Jackson Ferguson III of Surfside Beach; three brothers: Larry Ashley, Joe Dean Ashley, and Greer Ashley, all of Honea Path; two sisters: Ernestine Boland and Allie Parks, both of Honea Path; and three grandchildren: Dr. Meridith Ferguson of Greenville, A. J. Ferguson IV of Anderson, and Jager Ferguson of Anderson.
She was preceded in death by one brother: Maxie Ashley and one sister: Waynelene Watson.
Funeral services with limited seating will be held at 3 P.M. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Slatten officiating. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories. Social distancing and masks are required.
The family is at the home and will receive family and friends from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. prior to the service at Pruitt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com