Donna Sullivan Moss
Donna Sullivan Moss, age 62, went to be with her Lord, August 18, 2020.
She was the daughter of Joyce Jennings and the late Jack Sullivan
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her step-mother, Faye Sullivan, brothers, Gary Sullivan (Ginger) and Brad Sullivan (Terri), sister, Crystal (Ray) Whitaker, and a son, Theron Moss.
A Funeral Service will be held at Bible Baptist Church, Old Asbury Rd. Anderson, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM. Visitation from 2:00-3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bible Baptist Church Kings Kids.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER