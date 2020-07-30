Or Copy this URL to Share

Donnie Malcolm Brock



Belton - Donnie Malcolm Brock, age 67, passed Tuesday, Survivors include one daughter, Donna Wooten, one son, Benji Brock, five sisters, Carolyn Fisher, Elizabeth Satterfield, Beckie Ballard, Nancy Gambrell, and Jewell Parris, two brothers, Wayne Brock, and Cliff Brock, Jr., four grandchildren, Graveside service will be held Saturday 2:00P.M. Belton City Cemetery, body will be on view Friday from 1:00-6:00PM at Holloway's Funeral Home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store