Donnie Malcolm Brock
Donnie Malcolm Brock

Belton - Donnie Malcolm Brock, age 67, passed Tuesday, Survivors include one daughter, Donna Wooten, one son, Benji Brock, five sisters, Carolyn Fisher, Elizabeth Satterfield, Beckie Ballard, Nancy Gambrell, and Jewell Parris, two brothers, Wayne Brock, and Cliff Brock, Jr., four grandchildren, Graveside service will be held Saturday 2:00P.M. Belton City Cemetery, body will be on view Friday from 1:00-6:00PM at Holloway's Funeral Home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Holloway's Funeral Home Inc
AUG
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Belton City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holloway's Funeral Home Inc
101 Holloway Blvd
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-5200
