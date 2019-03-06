Donnie R. Black



Anderson - Donnie Roger Black, age 69, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.



Born October 26, 1949, in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Walter G. and Delsie Keaton Black. He was a graduate of McDuffie High School and a US Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was an assembly line worker for Electrolux and had also worked as a security guard. Donnie was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Temple, was a prayer warrior, loved to read his bible and loved roses.



He is survived by his companion, Carolyn A. Hopkins of Anderson.



The graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Rev. James Sparks officiating.



The family will be at the home of Randy and Cheryl Hopkins at 1708 Harris Bridge Road, Anderson, SC 29621 and will be receive friends from 1:00-2:30 pm Friday at The McDougald Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 3 Caledon Ct. A-2, Greenville, SC 29615.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary