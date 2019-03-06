Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Donnie Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donnie R. Black


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donnie R. Black Obituary
Donnie R. Black

Anderson - Donnie Roger Black, age 69, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.

Born October 26, 1949, in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Walter G. and Delsie Keaton Black. He was a graduate of McDuffie High School and a US Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was an assembly line worker for Electrolux and had also worked as a security guard. Donnie was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Temple, was a prayer warrior, loved to read his bible and loved roses.

He is survived by his companion, Carolyn A. Hopkins of Anderson.

The graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Rev. James Sparks officiating.

The family will be at the home of Randy and Cheryl Hopkins at 1708 Harris Bridge Road, Anderson, SC 29621 and will be receive friends from 1:00-2:30 pm Friday at The McDougald Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 3 Caledon Ct. A-2, Greenville, SC 29615.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now