Donnie Ray Lollis
Belton - Donnie Ray Lollis, 69, husband of Jewel McAllister Lollis, resident of Barkers Creek Road, died Friday March 6, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born April 12, 1950 in Honea Path to the late Clarence and Doris Pugh Lollis, he was a Warper at Blair Mills for many years. Donnie Ray was a member of Donalds Church of God.
Surviving other than his loving wife of 53 years are his children, Brian Lollis, and Christy Cason (Van) all of Belton; his grandchildren, Trevor Lollis of Williamston, Zachary Cason of Spartanburg, Christopher Lollis (Faith) of Spartanburg, and Bryson Lollis of Honea Path; 4 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Mike Lollis and a brother, Marshall Lollis.
Graveside services will be conducted Monday at 2:00 PM from the Garden of Memories with Rev. James Ray Lollis officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rodgers Rd. Anderson, SC 29621.
The family is at the home.
Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lollis family. www.coxfuneralhome1882.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020