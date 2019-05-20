Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
residence
601 Jackson Stree
Anderson, SC
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Interment
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Donnie Ray Pool

Donnie Ray Pool Obituary
Donnie Ray Pool

Anderson - Donnie Ray Poole, 56, of Anderson, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at AnMed Health Care Center.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the residence, 601 Jackson Street, Anderson. The funeral service will be held at 2 pm Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the McDougald Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Julius McDowell officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Anderson County PAWS, 1320 Hwy 29, Anderson, SC 29626.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 20, 2019
