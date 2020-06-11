Donnie Richardson
Donnie Richardson

Anderson - Donnie "Don" Ray Richardson, SR, 67, husband of Wanda Price Richardson, passed away Tuesday, June 09, 2020 at An-Med Health Medical Center. A Graveside Service will be held 3:00 pm, Sunday, June 14th, 2020 at Oconee Memorial Park . A visitation will be held 1:00 - 2:30 pm, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Sandifer Funeral Home prior to the graveside service. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com and memorial information can be found on our website.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
(864) 647-5446
