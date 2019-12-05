Services
Donny Lee Seagraves

Donny Lee Seagraves Obituary
Donny Lee Seagraves

Anderson - Donny Lee Seagraves, 61, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his home.

Born October 7, 1958 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late Roy David Seagraves and Frances Pierce Seagraves. Donny worked in the construction industry as a supervisor and attended Starr Church of God of Prophecy. He was an avid coon hunter and fisherman and loved his Clemson football team.

He is survived by his brothers, Doug Seagraves (Diane) of Anderson, SC, Danny Seagraves (Jennifer) of Starr, SC and Dewayne Seagraves (Marie) of Anderson, SC; sister, Diane Brown (Larry) of Anderson, SC; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, "Mr." Denver Seagraves and Bo Seagraves; and grandparents, Jay and Ellen Pierce and James Seagraves.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00pm with Rev. Brandon McGuire officiating. Burial will follow in New Silver Brook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Starr Church of God of Prophecy, 225 Wilton Hall Rd., Starr, SC 29684.

The family will be at 109 Harmony Rd., Anderson, SC 29624.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
