Dora Hanks
Anderson, SC - Dora Willis Hanks, 89, widow of Paul A. Hanks, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Born in Hart County, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lincoln and Cora Phillips Willis. She was a business owner and a member of Barnette's Grove Church.
Survivors include three sons, Ronald Hanks and wife, Kim, Donald Hanks and wife, Delores, and Danny Hanks and wife, Tammy; one daughter, Paulette Simmons and husband, Glenn; four grandchildren, Kim Gordon, Paul Hanks, Joey Hanks, and Zachary Simmons; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 6, 2019