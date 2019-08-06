Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Dora Hanks
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Dora Hanks Obituary
Dora Hanks

Anderson, SC - Dora Willis Hanks, 89, widow of Paul A. Hanks, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019.

Born in Hart County, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lincoln and Cora Phillips Willis. She was a business owner and a member of Barnette's Grove Church.

Survivors include three sons, Ronald Hanks and wife, Kim, Donald Hanks and wife, Delores, and Danny Hanks and wife, Tammy; one daughter, Paulette Simmons and husband, Glenn; four grandchildren, Kim Gordon, Paul Hanks, Joey Hanks, and Zachary Simmons; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 6, 2019
