Doreen Zizzo Brewer
Anderson - Doreen Zizzo Brewer, 63, of 117 Ashton Lane, Anderson, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at her home.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, and a native of Deer Park, NY, Ms. Brewer was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Angelina Anatra Zizzo. She was a retried dental hygienist. Ms. Brewer was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church.
Ms. Brewer is survived by her son: Gregory Coutu (Lindsey) of Seneca, SC; daughter: Tricia Coutu of Piedmont, SC; sisters: Maryann Vosilla of North Babylon, NY, Janet McCraw of Aiken, SC and Jacqueline Gunder of Mount Sinai, NY; and two adored grandchildren: Ally and Nora.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Thursday, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted.
The family is at the home of her son, Gregory Coutu, 303 S. Townville Street, Seneca, SC 29678.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020