Doris Armstrong Obituary
Doris Armstrong

Honea Path - Doris Faye Armstrong, 85, joined her Lord and Heavenly family on February 12, 2020 while at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson. She is survived by her spouse of 47 years, Hubert L. Armstrong, of the home.

Visitation will be at Pruitt Funeral Home in Honea Path from 1-2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, followed by graveside services at 3 P.M. at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 220 Friendship Church Road, Honea Path, SC 29654. For full obituary and to leave messages of condolence to the family, please visit www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
