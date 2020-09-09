Doris Brown Fulghum
Anderson - Doris Brown Strickland Fulghum, 90, of Anderson, SC, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at NHC Healthcare Anderson surrounded by her children.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Cola Howell Brown and Clarence Lawson Brown. She worked at JP Stevens, Appleton Plant in Anderson for 39 years and then worked at Wamsutta Mill and retired from Strickland Marine Center.
A faithful Christian, she was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Doris leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, David J. and Desiree Strickland; daughter and son-in-law, Von S. and Randy Dean; grandchildren, Casey and Alison Strickland, Christopher and Jessica Strickland, Brett and Candace Strickland, Amanda Dean Latham, Matthew and Sharon Dean, Michaela and Tyler Williams; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Joe Smith Brown (Becky).
Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John W. Strickland and second husband, William Fulghum; 3 brothers, Clarence Evoid Brown, Tommy Brown and Emmett Brown; and 4 sisters, Sue Neese, Ollie Shore, Josephine Reed and Betty Brown.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The chapel service will be live streamed through www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com
.
The family will be at their respective homes.