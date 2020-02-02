|
Doris H. Woodruff
Anderson - Doris Ann Hicks Woodruff, 85, of Anderson, SC, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at NHC Anderson.
Born June 23, 1934 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Mack Hicks and Ethel Sanders Hicks. Doris graduated from Girls High and had attended the Nursing School at Anderson Memorial Hospital. She was a retired nurse having worked at Anderson Memorial Hospital and several medical facilities through the years in Anderson, SC. She was also a member of Temple Baptist Church.
Doris affectionately known as "Nanny" is survived by her daughters, Kay Hawkins (Mike) of Anderson, SC and Janet Bagwell (Charles) of Greenville, SC; brother, Harold Hicks (Charlene) of Anderson, SC; five grandchildren, Sandi Diaz (Alex), Josh Hawkins (Tara), Sam Hawkins, Marie Brooks (Benjamin) and James Brock (Tabitha); ten great-grandchildren; and her fur baby "Princess".
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. The Celebration of Life service will follow visitation on Tuesday in the Mausoleum Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark Pollard and Rev. Steve Hurte officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice for their loving care of Doris at 1704 East Greenville St. #1C, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020