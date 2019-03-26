Doris Harnesberger



Anderson - Doris Ann Burriss Harnesberger, 84 of Anderson passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at NHC of Anderson.



Born August 1, 1934 in Belton, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Allen and Julia Mae Boggs Burriss. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby J. Harnesberger, four brothers and one sister.



Doris was an excellent cook and a talented seamstress. She was very generous to her family and church.



She is survived by her daughter, Debbie J. Harnesberger; grandson, Robert Richardson (Caraline); great-granddaughter, Georgia Ann Richardson; brother, James Burriss and sisters, Joyce Parnell and Katherine Witcher.



The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30am, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow in the chapel at 11:00am with Rev. Dr. Jack Couch officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Garden of Memories in Belton.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of NHC of Anderson and Caris Hospice; and also, to her special caregiver, Christy Powell.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 26, 2019