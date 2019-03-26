Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Harnesberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Harnesberger


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Harnesberger Obituary
Doris Harnesberger

Anderson - Doris Ann Burriss Harnesberger, 84 of Anderson passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at NHC of Anderson.

Born August 1, 1934 in Belton, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Allen and Julia Mae Boggs Burriss. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby J. Harnesberger, four brothers and one sister.

Doris was an excellent cook and a talented seamstress. She was very generous to her family and church.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie J. Harnesberger; grandson, Robert Richardson (Caraline); great-granddaughter, Georgia Ann Richardson; brother, James Burriss and sisters, Joyce Parnell and Katherine Witcher.

The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30am, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow in the chapel at 11:00am with Rev. Dr. Jack Couch officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Garden of Memories in Belton.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of NHC of Anderson and Caris Hospice; and also, to her special caregiver, Christy Powell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now