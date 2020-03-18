|
|
Doris Jefferson
Anderson - Doris Jane Miller Jefferson, 64, of Anderson SC, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Born in Wayne County, Ohio on June 14, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Homer E. and Fanny Yoder Miller and the wife to the late Randy Jefferson. She was a member of Whispering Pines Mennonite Church. Doris was a loving mother, sister and grandmother and was the life of any social gathering.
She is survived by her daughter: Amy Miller of Anderson, SC; brothers: Aden H. Miller (Ruby) of Canton, OH, Duane Miller (Laura) of Starr. SC; 2 grandchildren: Benjiman E. and Kevin A. Miller and a great-grandchild: Aaliyah M. Miller.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020