Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Jefferson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Jefferson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Jefferson Obituary
Doris Jefferson

Anderson - Doris Jane Miller Jefferson, 64, of Anderson SC, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Born in Wayne County, Ohio on June 14, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Homer E. and Fanny Yoder Miller and the wife to the late Randy Jefferson. She was a member of Whispering Pines Mennonite Church. Doris was a loving mother, sister and grandmother and was the life of any social gathering.

She is survived by her daughter: Amy Miller of Anderson, SC; brothers: Aden H. Miller (Ruby) of Canton, OH, Duane Miller (Laura) of Starr. SC; 2 grandchildren: Benjiman E. and Kevin A. Miller and a great-grandchild: Aaliyah M. Miller.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -