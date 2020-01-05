Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris McAlister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris K. McAlister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris K. McAlister Obituary
Doris K. McAlister

Anderson, SC - Doris Keese McAlister, 90, widow of James W. McAlister, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late William Hison and Hazel Leathers Keese. She retired from Southern Bell with 30 years of service and later worked as an attendant at Sullivan-King Mortuary. Mrs. McAlister was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, Marion K. McAlister; sister, Jean K. Bolt; and a brother, Dr. Jerry Keese.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Johnny Ray McAlister and two brothers, James L. Keese and Sam M. Keese.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. The family is at the home of her sister, Jean K. Bolt, 2000 Boulevard Heights, Anderson.

Memorials may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -