Doris K. McAlister
Anderson, SC - Doris Keese McAlister, 90, widow of James W. McAlister, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.
Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late William Hison and Hazel Leathers Keese. She retired from Southern Bell with 30 years of service and later worked as an attendant at Sullivan-King Mortuary. Mrs. McAlister was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Marion K. McAlister; sister, Jean K. Bolt; and a brother, Dr. Jerry Keese.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Johnny Ray McAlister and two brothers, James L. Keese and Sam M. Keese.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. The family is at the home of her sister, Jean K. Bolt, 2000 Boulevard Heights, Anderson.
Memorials may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
