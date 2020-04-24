|
|
Doris McAlister
Pendleton - Doris Ann Swaney McAlister, 79, wife of William Gerald McAlister passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Doris was born in Anderson County the daughter of the late Winston and Nina Shipman Swaney. She was a retired employee with LaFrance Industries and J.P. Stevens. She was a former member of Second Baptist Church of Pendleton. Doris enjoyed writing, Blue Grass Music and her family and was known a Mema by all of her neighbors.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Randy Roach of Pendleton, Sandy Jones (Mike) of Pendleton, Scott Roach (Angie) Roach of Piedmont and Eric Roach of Williamston; grandchildren, Haley Roach, Brittany Roach, Johnathon Roach, Chad Martin, Holly Roach, Courtney Roach, Jacob Roach and Cody Roach; and 16 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Donald Swaney; and grandson, Justin Roach.
Graveside services will be 2 PM, Sunday at Memory Gardens with Rev. Rick Manley officiating.
Doris will lie in state at the funeral home from 11 to 2 PM, Saturday at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations but due to the Covid-19 virus and CDC guidelines there will be a restricted number of friends that will be able to visit with the family from 1 to 2 PM on Saturday.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020