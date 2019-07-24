|
|
Doris McBee Blackwood
Athens - Doris McBee Blackwood, 95, wife of 51 years to the late Freddie Mason Blackwood, Sr., died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Piedmont Athens Regional. Born in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late R.L. McBee, Sr. and Gladys Wyatt McBee and was also preceded in death by her son; Freddie Mason Blackwood, Jr., granddaughter, Meghan Brynna Blackwood and three siblings, R. L McBee, Jr., J. C. McBee and Genelle Coker. Doris made her home in the Anderson, SC from 1955 until moving to the Athens, GA area in 2012. She was a homemaker and member of North Anderson Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, visiting with friends and traveling. Survivors include her daughter and son in law: Jan and Mike Wilson of Bogart, GA; sisters: Verdie Sprouse and Hazel (Mac) McCarter; four grandchildren: Brooke Amey, Patrick Wilson, Shawn Williams and Alexis Wilson and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:30pm at North Anderson Baptist Church, in Anderson, S.C.. The family has requested donations be made to the Shriners Hospital, or the Wounded Worriers Project. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 24, 2019