J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 Ashley River Road
Charleston, SC
Anderson - Doris Nadine Sineath Hilton, 89, went to her heavenly home on February 19, 2019, at NHC in Anderson, SC. A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, in Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, SC at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL.

Doris was born in Charleston, SC, on February 9, 1930. She was the daughter of the late James W. Sineath and Irene Virginia Simmons Sineath. Doris married the love of her life, William Washington Hilton, on March 30, 1950. Mrs. Hilton was a graduate of Memminger High School in Charleston, SC. She worked her entire career for the Department of the Navy at NAVELEX in North Charleston, SC. After retirement, Doris and her husband Billy moved to Anderson, SC, where they built a house on Lake Hartwell as their perfect retirement home and traveled extensively in their motor home. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church and the Hope Sunday School Class. Doris was a true Southern lady, who loved the Lord, and found joy in the simple things of life.

Surviving are her son, William O. "Billy" Hilton and his wife Sheila of Anderson, SC; a daughter, Terri Hilton Scarfiotti and her husband Gian Luigi Scarfiotti of Charleston, SC and Radda in Chianti, Italy; three grandchildren: Ashley Hilton Houck and her husband Weston of Powdersville, SC, Mira Scarfiotti of Coral Springs, FL and William James "BJ" Hilton and his wife Chelsea of Richmond Hill, GA.; two great-grandchildren: Weston "Elliott" Houck, Jr. and "Laurel" James Hilton; and her beloved sister, Jeanette Murray of Greenville, SC.

She was preceded in death by two sisters: Ruth Martin and Agnes Knight; brother, Ernest Sineath; and a beloved sister-in-law, Shula Mellard.

Memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 2503 Whitehall Road, Anderson, SC, 29625.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 22, 2019
