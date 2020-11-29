Doris Willingham HooverAnderson - Doris Willingham Hoover, 85, of Anderson, SC, loving wife to the late Robert M. "Bobby" Hoover for 56 years, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House.Born September 20, 1935, in the City of Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Frank Martin Willingham and Mamie Evelene Ham Willingham. Doris graduated from Anderson Girls High School (Hanna High) in 1953, and from Anderson University in 1955. She had a successful career in banking for 44 years where she later retired. First, at Perpetual Bank, FSB for 29 years as the Internal Auditor and Vice President. Then, at First National Bank of Chattooga Co. for 15 years in Trion, GA.Doris was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church - Circle #5, the Happy Group, Bridge Club. She was a former member of the Anderson County Woman's Club where she served as Treasurer, on the Board of Directors, and on the Board of Trustees. She selflessly served her community volunteering at Meals on Wheels, the Anderson County Museum, and at Friends of the Library Book Store. Some of Doris's favorite hobbies included: reading, gardening, playing bridge, and organizing old family pictures.She is survived by her sons, Charles Martin (Chuck) Hoover (wife, Lisa) of Marietta, GA, and Robert Christopher (Chris) Hoover (wife, Sharon) of Centerville, VA; grandson, Aaron Christopher Hoover (wife, Rachel); granddaughters, Elise Caroline Hoover, Sarah Nicole Hoover, and Jessica Anne Hoover; and brother-in-law, Jeff Hoover (wife, Jean) of Orlando, FL.In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her dedicated and devoted husband, Robert M. "Bobby" Hoover upon his death in 2015.The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:50 p.m. at McDougald Funeral & Cremation Services Pendleton Center. The funeral service will follow visitation on Saturday, December 5 at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Kitty Holtzclaw and Mrs. Sharon Hoover officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 515 South McDuffie St., Anderson, SC 29625.