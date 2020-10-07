Dorothea "Joye" McKee Opt



Formerly of Belton - Dorothea "Joye" McKee Opt, 83, died peacefully on Oct. 4, 2020, after a year of declining health. The daughter of the late William Henry McKee and Dorothy Kelly McKee, Joye grew up in Cheddar Community near Belton, SC, with her brothers Bill and Don. She married Preston Opt, and they settled in Dayton, Ohio, in 1963. Joye studied at Anderson College and later graduated from at Wright State University. In 2013, she retired from operating a successful typesetting business. Recently, she and Preston celebrated their 65th anniversary. Joye is survived and will be missed by her husband, her children and their spouses—Susan (Norman Smith), Gregory (Tina), and Jeffrey (Erin), her grandchildren (William and Orlando Vasconcelos-Opt), and her sister-in-law June McKee. A graveside service will be held on October 19 at 3 p.m. at M. J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery, 140 Inway Drive, Anderson, SC.Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.









