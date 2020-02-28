|
Dorothy A. Saxon
Anderson - Dorothy A. Saxon, 93, loving mother and grandmother, entered her Heavenly home on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was a resident of NHC in Anderson. Born February 13, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John W. Adams, Sr. and the late Bursie Adams Ferguson.
For 49 ½ years, she was the devoted wife of William Tull Saxon until his death on July 14, 1994.
Dorothy worked at Anderson Mill for 49 years. After her retirement, for approximately 20 years she lovingly cared for pre-school children. She was a member of Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church. Cooking and serving Sunday and holiday dinners at her home for her family brought her great joy.
She is survived by her two sons, William Clyde Saxon and his wife, Helen S. Saxon and Donnie R. Saxon and his wife Judy S. Saxon; six grandchildren, Angela S. Manley, Brian K. Saxon, Jeffrey W. Saxon, Sheila S. Bryant, Christine S. Fabroa and Joy S. Brown. Also surviving are 13 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Saxon was preceded in death by her siblings, including her loving sister, Christine A. Hicks, brother, John W. Adams, Jr. and sisters, Mildred "Boots" Gordon and Betty A. Freeman.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm Sunday, March 1, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. C.W. Hicks and Rev. Dr. Brent Lollis officiating. Following the service, there will be a private interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Flowers are optional and memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
The family will be at the home of her son, Don Saxon.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020