Dorothy Barrett McGuffin



Anderson - Dorothy Inez Barrett McGuffin, 93 entered into her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at her home.



Born on December 28, 1925 to the late Cale J. and Lillian Mae Peyton Barrett. Dorothy was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was the widow of Charles W. McGuffin, who preceded her in death after 54 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her son, Gary Charles McGuffin and brothers, James, John, Woodrow, Bill, Paul and Jessie Lee; sisters, Ida Mae Beasley, Helen Stewart, Glady Routh Barrett and Lucille McCurley.



Dorothy was a lifelong member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church. She was an avid flower gardener and enjoyed traveling to the beach and mountains with her family.



She is survived by her daughter, Debbie McGuffin and son, Jerry D. McGuffin of the home; great-grandson, Gary Charles McGuffin, III and wife, Amber: daughter-in-law, Susan J. McGuffin; grandsons, Gary McGuffin, Jr. and Jamie Barton and Michael McGuffin and fiancé, Dianne Allison; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Nathaniel, Conner, Brooklyn, Ryley, Robert, Charles and Olivia; and a special friend of the family loved as a daughter, Lynn Simmons.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Friday, February 15, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday at Mountain Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Ray Whitfield, Rev. Ray Thompson, Dr. Tony Smith and Rev. Charles Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



The family will be at the residence, 612 Palmer Street, Anderson, SC 29626.



The family would like to express their gratitude to Kindred Hospice for the care and service shown.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary