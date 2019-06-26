Services
Dorothy Broome "Dot" King


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy "Dot" Broome King

Jackson - Memorial Services for Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Broome King, 79, who entered into rest June 22, 2019, were conducted Tuesday at 12 noon from Matlock Baptist Church. Rev. Dale Reeves officiating.

Mrs. King was a native of Laurens County, SC and was the daughter of the late Clinton Pierce Broome and Edna Rebecca Smith Broom

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of the arrangements (803-278-1181).

www.PoseyCares.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 26, 2019
