Dorothy Brown Dyar
Anderson, SC - Dorothy Brown Dyar, 92, widow of Marion Joseph Dyar, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020.
Born in Townville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Manly and Idell Brooks Brown. She was a homemaker and previously had worked part-time in retail sales at Brendles. She enjoyed gardening in flower beds and considered it a blessing. Mrs. Dyar was an active member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church where she loved to worship and fellowship with her brothers and sisters in Christ. She was a former member of Sunday School and Keenagers at Concord Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, June Burnette and husband, Mickey of Lawrenceville, GA and Jane Wentzky and husband, Keith of Anderson; son, Joel Dyar and wife, Carol of Anderson; four grandchildren, Amy Louis and husband, Michael, Penny Whalen and husband, Liam, Kayle Shell and husband, John Shell IV, and Brian McCormick and wife, Sara; and two great-grandchildren, Kamryn McCormick and Max Louis.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Frank, T.B., J.D., and Roy Brown and a sister, Grace Brock.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 9, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Bob Marcaurelle and Rev. Randy Blank. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary. The family is at the home of a daughter, Jane and Keith Wentzky.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to Meadowbrook Baptist Church,
2003 Lynn Avenue, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020