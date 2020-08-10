1/1
Dorothy D. Maxwell
Dorothy D. Maxwell

Antreville - Dorothy Dunn Maxwell, 97, of Antreville, SC, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Born January 24, 1923 in Oconee County, she was the daughter of the late Waymon D. Dunn and Ora Clark Dunn. She was the wife of the late Julian Lucien "Luke" Maxwell.

Dorothy was the valedictorian of the 1940 graduating class of Iva High School. She was retired from Jackson Mill and Scott Company. She was a charter member of Asaville Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 50 years and served as the church clerk for 20 years.

She is survived by her children, Dale Maxwell Brown (Major), Karen Maxwell Fleming Skelton and Phillip Dunn Maxwell (Lisa); grandchildren, Chris Maxwell (Rebecca), Greg Maxwell, Julie Maxwell, Rhonda McGuffin (Terry), Tim Fleming (Nancy), Laura Crenshaw (Clarence), Jennifer Maxwell Kennedy and Kendall Maxwell Cleary; and great-grandchildren, Quinton Brown, Julianna Tucker, Trevor Maxwell, John Morgan Maxwell, Amelia Maxwell, Luke McGuffin, Hunter Fleming, Fisher Fleming, Drake Todd, Claire Kennedy, Rhett Kennedy and Coleman Cleary.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her children, Julian Lucien Maxwell, Jr. and Kathy Maxwell Bethke; grandson, Tony Randall Brown; great-grandson, Austin Maxwell; brothers, Max, Thomas, Roger and James Dunn; and sisters, Ella Grace Purdy, Etheleen Green and Frances Clark.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Asaville Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm with Rev. Harold Walters and Rev. Dwayne Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Iva City Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed at both the church and the cemetery.

The family would like to thank Mrs. Maxwell's caregivers, Tommy and Dorothy Medlock, Madeka Goss and Peggy Ticehurst for their love and support during their mother's illness.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
