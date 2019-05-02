|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Hooper Booth
Belton - Dorothy "Dot" Hooper Booth, 91, widow of Calvin Leland Booth of 115 Sunset Dr., died Wednesday, May 01, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born in Lavonia, GA, she was the daughter of the late Harvard and Beula Keesler Hooper. She was a member of Eastview Baptist Church.
Surviving are: daughter, Terry Copeland (Mac) of Honea Path; brother, Howell Hooper of Townville; sisters, Luzelle Corbin of Belton, Guynelle Brooks of Abbeville, Laura Jo Corley of Greenwood and Linda McGaha of Anderson; grandchildren, Chris Woodson, Dawne Shaw (Paul) and Shane Copeland (Mandy); great grandchildren, Corey Woodson (Katelyn), Hunter Woodson, Kaylee and Rilee Copeland, Brady, Bryce and Brynn Bendig, Steven and Courtney Shaw.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gail Booth Woodson and son-in-law, Curtis Woodson.
Graveside service will be held 4pm Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6pm until 8pm at Cox Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude PL., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The family will be at the residence.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 2, 2019