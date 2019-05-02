Services
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Hooper "Dot" Booth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Hooper "Dot" Booth Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" Hooper Booth

Belton - Dorothy "Dot" Hooper Booth, 91, widow of Calvin Leland Booth of 115 Sunset Dr., died Wednesday, May 01, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born in Lavonia, GA, she was the daughter of the late Harvard and Beula Keesler Hooper. She was a member of Eastview Baptist Church.

Surviving are: daughter, Terry Copeland (Mac) of Honea Path; brother, Howell Hooper of Townville; sisters, Luzelle Corbin of Belton, Guynelle Brooks of Abbeville, Laura Jo Corley of Greenwood and Linda McGaha of Anderson; grandchildren, Chris Woodson, Dawne Shaw (Paul) and Shane Copeland (Mandy); great grandchildren, Corey Woodson (Katelyn), Hunter Woodson, Kaylee and Rilee Copeland, Brady, Bryce and Brynn Bendig, Steven and Courtney Shaw.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gail Booth Woodson and son-in-law, Curtis Woodson.

Graveside service will be held 4pm Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 6pm until 8pm at Cox Funeral Home.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude PL., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

The family will be at the residence.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now