Dorothy Mae Simpson



Anderson - Dorothy Mae McMahan Simpson, 91, of Anderson, SC passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.



Born August 1, 1927 in Iva, SC, she was a daughter of the late Reese Sr. and Ila Etheridge McMahan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stuart H. Simpson; brother, Reese "Junior" McMahan and sister, Alene Alexander.



Dorothy graduated from Iva High School. She retired after 20 years from Goodman Conveyor Company, where she worked as a Switchboard operator. Later she volunteered at Meals on Wheels and Hospice of the Upstate, while her health permitted it. She was a member of Centerville Baptist Church and also attended New Prospect Baptist Church. Dorothy loved jigsaw puzzles and word search.



She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Faye Mull (Charles) of Anderson, SC; special friend, Clyde Hobbs of Anderson, SC; brother, Jack McMahan of Greenville, SC; two grandchildren, Michelle Nixon (Shawn) and Cory Mull (Deidra) and six great-grandchildren, Gracie, Sadie, Kayden, Max, Bryce and Kinley.



The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, June 10, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. DeLennon Stowe officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.



The family will be at their respective homes.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary