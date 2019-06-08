Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Visitation
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Anderson - Dorothy Mae McMahan Simpson, 91, of Anderson, SC passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born August 1, 1927 in Iva, SC, she was a daughter of the late Reese Sr. and Ila Etheridge McMahan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stuart H. Simpson; brother, Reese "Junior" McMahan and sister, Alene Alexander.

Dorothy graduated from Iva High School. She retired after 20 years from Goodman Conveyor Company, where she worked as a Switchboard operator. Later she volunteered at Meals on Wheels and Hospice of the Upstate, while her health permitted it. She was a member of Centerville Baptist Church and also attended New Prospect Baptist Church. Dorothy loved jigsaw puzzles and word search.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Faye Mull (Charles) of Anderson, SC; special friend, Clyde Hobbs of Anderson, SC; brother, Jack McMahan of Greenville, SC; two grandchildren, Michelle Nixon (Shawn) and Cory Mull (Deidra) and six great-grandchildren, Gracie, Sadie, Kayden, Max, Bryce and Kinley.

The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, June 10, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. DeLennon Stowe officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

The family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 8, 2019
