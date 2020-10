Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Mae Williams



Dorothy Mae Williams age 87 passed Monday at Condor Health Anderson. Graveside service will be Friday 1:00 PM Flat Rock AME Church, public viewing will be Thursday evening from 1:00-7:00P.M. at the Funeral Home. The family is at 112 Belspring Lane. Anderson S.C., Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









