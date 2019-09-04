Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Dorothy "Bonnie" Moore


1925 - 2019
Dorothy "Bonnie" Moore Obituary
Dorothy "Bonnie" Moore

Anderson - Dorothy Bryant Moore, 94, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home.

Born April 5, 1925 in North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late John Bryant and Zadie Gilbert Bryant. She was married to the late Harold Talmadge Moore. She worked as a spinner in the textile industry, loved working in her yard and was of the Church of God faith.

She is survived by sons, Donnie Moore, Michael Moore, Aaron Moore; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Harold Moore; and four sisters.

The family will receive friends from 11:00am-12:30pm Thursday, September 5, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A crypt side service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Remembrance I Chapel, beginning at 1:00pm with Rev. Alma Yates officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 4, 2019
