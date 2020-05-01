|
Dorothy Newman Nicholson
Anderson, SC - Dorothy Newman Nicholson of Anderson, S. C. passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 84.
Born May 30, 1935, in Bethel, N. C., she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Gertrude Newman.
She is survived by her husband Harold and her three daughters -Brenda Anderson and her husband Michael and their son Robert of Evans Ga.; daughter Janet Benítez and her husband Richard of Anderson, SC, and their four sons, Nathanael and his wife Julie of Simpsonville SC, and their daughter Emma Rose; Michael and his wife Rebecca of Anderson, SC; Daniel, and Jamin of Anderson, SC; and daughter Sandra and her husband Ed and their son Christian, of Anderson, SC; one brother Harold Newman of Fayetteville, NC.; and half- sisters Margaret Lee Moriaty of Bumpass, Va.; and Carolyn Newman, of Richmond, Va., and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Ernestine Newman.
Dot graduated from Wake Forest University with a degree in history and received her master's degree from Clemson University. Dot was a retired school teacher and taught in middle and high school for 30 years. Dot was an active member of Boulevard Baptist Church since 1968. Here she was a member of the Joy Sunday School class, sang in the senior choir and sanctuary choir, was a part time pianist for her Sunday School and served as a deacon. She loved tennis and played for many years at Cardinal Racquet Club. She also sang in the Choir of Hope and Remembrance for many years.
The memorial service will be held at Boulevard Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Due to CDC Guidelines concerning COVID-19, the service at the church will be limited to family. Friends are invited to livestream the service beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday at https://www.youtube.com/c/BoulevardBaptist/live.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be sent to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621, or to Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 1 to May 3, 2020