|
|
Dorothy Smith Wilson
Belton - Dorothy Smith Wilson, 93, widow of Stanley Andrew Wilson, formerly of Belton, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Eden Terrace Senior Living in Spartanburg, SC.
Born in Belton, she was the daughter of the late Clark Perry Smith Sr. and Pearl Fuller Smith. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Belton.
Surviving are: daughter, Delores Chandler (Harold) of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Jennifer Chandler and Stephanie Hoke (Todd) of Hilton Head Island.
Her brothers, Vernon Smith and Clark Perry Smith, Jr., and her sister, Vera Erskine, preceded her in death.
Memorial service will be held at 2:30pm Sunday, September 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church Gambrell Chapel with Rev. Dale Lynch officiating.
The family will receive friends following the Sunday service at First Baptist Church Gambrell Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Belton.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 13, 2019