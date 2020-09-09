Dorothy Stafford



Anderson - Dorothy Clarice Stafford, 94, passed away at Brookdale Senior Living facility in Anderson, SC on Saturday, September 5th. Dorothy had been living at Legacy Apartments in Anderson until her fall in June of 2020. Dorothy was an amazing woman who loved Jesus and was an prayerful and devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Dorothy was part of the Franciscan order who loved her church, she enjoyed traveling abroad as well as in the US, and being included in her family and friend's lives.



Dorothy is survived by her brother Richard Stafford and his wife Diane and their 3 daughters, Nicole Lake, Shaun Beckish, and Shannon Rice. She is also survived by 6 great nieces and nephews, Bryce, Lauren, and Kate Beckish, and Stafford, Lillian, and William Rice. She is also survived by her cousin Rusty Gardner.



Services will be held at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Anderson, SC on Friday, September 11th at 11 am and then at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Tampa, Florida. She will be buried at Garden of Memories in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either church.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store