Dorothy Werner
Honea Path - Dorothy Cooley Werner, 95, widow of Frederick "Bud" Sidney Werner, of North Main Street, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Augustus and Ethel Cothran Cooley. She was a faithful member of Honea Path Presbyterian Church where she was a Circle Member, a Sunday School and Bible School teacher and volunteered with the Clothes Closet. Mrs. Werner retired from the Anderson County Library System after many years service as the Librarian at the Honea Path Library.
Surviving are: two daughters, Carol Walker and her husband Dr. James Walker, III of Sandy Springs, and Jane McElhannon and her husband Greg McElhannon of Honea Path; two brothers, Pete Cooley and his wife Jean Cooley, and John Cooley and his wife Barbara Cooley, all of Honea Path; two sisters, Lucille Parker and Nancy Eagan, both of Greenville; three grandchildren, Jonathan Walker and his wife Lauren Marie Walker, Catherine Zocchi and her husband P.J. Zocchi, and Ryan McElhannon; and three great-grandchildren, Lizzy James Zocchi, Jace Walker Zocchi, and Caroline Walker.
Mrs. Werner is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, six brothers, and three sisters.
Memorial services will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Honea Path Presbyterian Church with Rev. Deborah Broadwell officiating. Private family burial will precede the service.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends immediately following the service in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Honea Path Presbyterian Church, 106 Church Street, Honea Path, SC 29654. Messages of condolences may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020