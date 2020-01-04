Services
Dot Cooley

Dot Cooley Obituary
Honea Path - Dorothy "Dot" Boggs Cooley, 92, widow of Joel Trammell Cooley, of Filter Plant Road, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at NHC-Anderson.

Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Daisy Haynie Boggs. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she was a member of W.M.U, taught bible school and worked with the GA's. Mrs. Cooley started the first library at the church.

Surviving are; three sons, Terry (Brenda) Cooley , Randy (Polly) Cooley and Mike Cooley, all of Honea Path; her daughter, Dolly (Eddie) Webb of Honea Path; two sisters, Carolyn Harris of Ware Shoals and Julia (John) Roberts of Clover; six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Cooley is preceded in death by four brothers, James Boggs, Arthur Boggs, Norman Boggs, and Thomas Boggs, and a sister, Martha Ellen Boggs.

Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M. Monday at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Mize and Rev. Greg Black officiating. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories.

The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 1-3 P.M. Monday at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 220 Friendship Church Rd, Honea Path, SC 29654. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
