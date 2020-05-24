|
Dottie McGee
Anderson - Dorothy Merz "Dottie" McGee, 73, of Anderson, SC, loving wife of the late Jefferson McGee of 46 years upon his death in 2010, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Born November 9, 1946 in Rochester, NY, Dottie worked at Pelham Precision Springs early in her career. She also worked as a server at Ambrosia and Osaka Express where she later retired. She was an avid animal lover and adopted a snow leopard, manatee, and sea lion. She was also a proud member of the ASPCA and the Wildlife Association.
She is survived by her daughters, Shari McGee Pazyck, Valerie McGee and April and Michelle McGee; six grandchildren, Tommy, Samantha, Danielle, Cameron, Caleb, and Kaylee; and five great-grandchildren, Gunner, Summer, Kylie, Kayden, and Noah. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Renee Sanders.
Family and friends may pay their respects by signing the Guest Register on Friday, May 29, 2020 from Noon until 5:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made P.A.W.S. at 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626 or to the A.S.P.C.A. at www.aspca.org
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 24 to May 27, 2020