Douglas Allan Bowker
Anderson - May 28, 1961 - January 21, 2020
Douglas Allan Bowker, 58, husband of Anmarie Lickey Botha Bowker, of Anderson, SC, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Born in Johannesburg, South Africa on May 28, 1961, he was a son of the late Leslie Francis Frederick Bowker and the late Johanna Elizabeth Venter Bowker.
He earned his master's degree from East Tennessee University and was a mechanical engineer with BASF in Seneca, SC. He was a member of Word of Life Church in Kingsport, Tn, Bethel Church in Orangeburg, SC and GraceView Church in Anderson. Douglas loved anything to do with the outdoors. He loved shepherding his sheep and had many small farm animals. He was an avid deer and feral hog hunter and spent many hours woodworking in his backyard wood shop.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 39 years, Anmarie Botha Bowker, daughter, Yolize Bowker Monson, and sons, Raymond Bowker, Doug Bowker and his wife Danielle and Jacques Bowker. He is also survived by his brothers, Pieter Bowker and Miles Bowker and his beloved grand-children, Jotham Bowker, Anen Monson, Milo Bowker and Maggie Grace Bowker who is due in February 2020.
A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Joey Bozard and Eulogist Mark Franjione, will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:30pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. The family will receive friends starting at 1:30 pm. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Joel Morton officiating.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020