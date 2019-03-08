Services
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-2220
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Beaty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Beaty Sr.


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas Beaty Sr. Obituary
Douglas Beaty, Sr.

Anderson - Mr. Douglas M. Beaty, Sr., 75, of 127 Hillcrest Circle, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Douglas was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and a Retired Master Sergeant in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys Robinson Beaty; one daughter, Gwenevere Beaty; one son, Douglas M. Beaty, Jr.; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Loraine Telford; and two brothers, Nathaniel Beaty, Jr. and William Beaty. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel and Ella Lee Hatten Beaty; and one sister, Dorothy Belle Beaty Hunter.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. The interment will follow on Monday with military honors at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family is at the home. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now