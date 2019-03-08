|
Douglas Beaty, Sr.
Anderson - Mr. Douglas M. Beaty, Sr., 75, of 127 Hillcrest Circle, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Douglas was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and a Retired Master Sergeant in the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife, Gladys Robinson Beaty; one daughter, Gwenevere Beaty; one son, Douglas M. Beaty, Jr.; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Loraine Telford; and two brothers, Nathaniel Beaty, Jr. and William Beaty. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel and Ella Lee Hatten Beaty; and one sister, Dorothy Belle Beaty Hunter.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. The interment will follow on Monday with military honors at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family is at the home. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 8, 2019