Douglas Edward Sewell
Liberty - Douglas Edward Sewell, 64, of Liberty, SC, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Born November 13, 1954, in Long Beach, CA, he was a son of the late Bennie Sr. and Janice Newbold Sewell. Mr. Sewell attended Easley Senior High School. He served in the United States Army, earning an honorable discharge in 1983. He was a retired auto mechanic.
Douglas is survived by his brothers, Bennie Frank Sewell, Jr. of the home, and Jeffrey K. Sewell (Susan) of Piedmont. He is also survived by a nephew, Tyler Nathaniel Sewell of Columbia, SC and niece, Kayla Valerie Sewell of Charleston, SC.
There will be no services held.
Memorials may be made to a
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 4, 2019