Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Douglas Hursey Obituary
Douglas Hursey

Anderson - Douglas Miller Hursey, 82, of Streater Lane, passed away, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at AnMed Health.

Born August 2, 1936 in Chesterfield, SC, he was the son of the late John D. and Nannie Lee Miller Hursey. He was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and retired from AT&T with 32 years of service. He was a member of Pendleton United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Ouida Sellers Hursey; son, Phillip Hursey of Simpsonville; daughter, Angela Matheny (Tripp) of Sugar Hill, GA and two granddaughters, Sydney and Claire Matheny. He was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Jordan.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, at 2pm at Sullivan-King Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2pm prior to the service.

The family is at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at or the at

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 14, 2019
