Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Murphy


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas Murphy Obituary
Douglas Murphy

Starr - Douglas Ray Murphy, 68, of Starr, SC passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Born on July 23, 1950, he was the son of the late John Frank Murphy Sr and Thelma Powell Murphy.

He is survived by his nephews: John Gregory Murphy and Keith Patrick Lusk; great nieces: Kally Lusk and Brantly Susannah Murphy; and great nephew: Klay Lusk.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother: John Frank Murphy Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 11am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, or the .

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now