Douglas Murphy
Starr - Douglas Ray Murphy, 68, of Starr, SC passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Born on July 23, 1950, he was the son of the late John Frank Murphy Sr and Thelma Powell Murphy.
He is survived by his nephews: John Gregory Murphy and Keith Patrick Lusk; great nieces: Kally Lusk and Brantly Susannah Murphy; and great nephew: Klay Lusk.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother: John Frank Murphy Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 11am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, or the .
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 5, 2019