Douglas Whipple
West Union (formerly of Rock Hill) - Mr. Douglas Kent Whipple, 81, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Easley Place in Easley, SC.
Services will be private.
Born in Holdrege, NE, Mr. Whipple was the son of the late Earl Whipple and the late Ruby Miller Whipple. He was a US Army veteran serving during Vietnam and then immediately went to work for Sears where he retired as an Executive with 30 years of service. He was a volunteer paramedic in NJ and trained paramedics for years. He also enjoyed volunteering with his children's sports.
Surviving are his wife, Marcia Moore Whipple; two children, Linda Whipple of NJ and Jeff Whipple of SC; his stepchildren, Paula Jarvenpaa of MA and Jeff Bumgarner of NC; five step-grandchildren, Alex, Hollie, McKay, Mabry and Emelyn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Whipple's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Whipple family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020