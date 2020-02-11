|
Doyle Burroughs
Anderson - Doyle Burroughs, 98, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020.
Born on March 28, 1921, he joined the Marines July 4, 1942, he fought in the battle on Okinawa. He was wounded twice and was a Purple Heart Recipient. He worked at La France Mill and retired from Owens Corning after 25 years. He was a past member of Big Rabbit Hunters Club, Iodine State Beagle Club and Square Deal Foothills Beagle Club. He was a past member of Osborne Ave Church of God, McDuffie Street Church of God, Calvary Church of God and Homeland Park Church of God. He was a charter member of G. Watkins Marine Corps League and Patriots Hall Museum.
He was the son of the late James William Burroughs and Minnie Aderhold Burroughs.
He is survived by his wife: Shirley Ann Hudgens Burroughs; one daughter: Nyra B. Foster (Steve)and a son: Dale Burroughs (Ginger) and several grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by 3 brothers: William Herbert, Hoyt Lee and Roy Burroughs; his first wife of 43 years Camilla Payne Burroughs and his second wife of 10 years Irene Strickland Brooks Burroughs.
A memorial service will be held at Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11am. Military honors will be provided by the Marine Corp League.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of the Upstate, 1850 Rogers Rd, Anderson SC, 29621.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020