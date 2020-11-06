Doyle J. Nunnally
Anderson, SC - Doyle Jackson Nunnally, 98, husband of the late Rachel Anne Williams Nunnally, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Banks County, Georgia, he was the son of the late J. J. and Sarah Horton Nunnally. He was a U.S. Army-Air Corp Veteran of World War II. Mr. Nunnally played baseball for the Anderson Rebels, a Boston Red Sox Farm Team, from 1948-1950. He was retired from LaFrance Industries with 37 years of service. He was a member of Parkwood Baptist Church.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. Survivors include loving nieces, nephews and their families.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Doyle Bennett "Benny" Nunnally; brother, Otis Nunnally; and a sister, Lucy Frances Moore.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 8, at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Dr. Fred Stone. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Gerri Labonne, Shayla Labonne, and Brittany and staff at Pruitt Hospice for the love and care given to Mr.Nunnally.
