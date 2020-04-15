|
Drenen Patrick Tucker, Sr.
Anderson - Drenen Patrick Tucker, Sr., passed away suddenly Monday, March 30th, 2020, at home. He had just turned 65.
The youngest child of Fred 'Abe' and Kay (Grimes) Tucker, Pat was born in Lancaster Ohio, March 11, 1955. It is said that Pat truly came alive when he met Lisa when they were both just 16 years old. Pat and Lisa would spend the next 49 years together, side-by-side, as they navigated life, raising a family, and finally retiring in Anderson, SC.
Pat was active in serving his community, volunteering his time as a Fire Fighter, a board member and coach of Little League Baseball in New Jersey, a softball coach, and recently as a member of the Vestry at Grace Episcopal Church in Anderson. An avid camper, Pat and Lisa could be found all over the eastern seaboard in their RV, visiting vineyards and historical Civil War sites in Virginia, several trips to Gettysburg, family trips to Walt Disney World and tailgates for his beloved Clemson Tigers.
Pat's professional career spanned five decades, primarily in Manufacturing Operations, bringing supply chain efficiency models to several industries, where he travelled extensively domestically and internationally.
Pat is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lisa, his son Drenen, Jr and his wife Allison of Stroudsburg PA, his daughter Heather and her husband Jason of Simpsonville, his son Sean and his wife Annie of Anderson, and his sister Angela Farino of Baltimore, OH. Pat also has five grandchildren, two granddaughters Morgan Tucker and Jenna Morhardt as well as three grandsons Connor Morhardt, Ian Tucker, and Tucker Morhardt. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Fred, Jr.
A service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at a future date at Grace Episcopal Church.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020