Drucie Louden Horne
Anderson - Drucie Louden Horne, 70, of Anderson, SC, loving wife of Dr. William Jay "Rip" Horne, II, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at her residence.
Born September 25, 1949 in Washington, DC, Drucie was a daughter of the late Col. Edward K. Louden and Rebecca Truxal Louden. She was a graduate of Dwight School for Girls in Englewood, NJ as well as Bennette Women's College in Poughkeepsie, NY. She taught Special Education at Lakeside Middle School, and also worked for State Farm Insurance for many years in the Claims Department. Beloved by her family, Drucie was witty, fun-loving and the guardian of the family history. Most of all, she was a kind and generous person who loved and took care of all her family. She was an avid animal lover and was also a member of Young Memorial ARP Church.
In addition to her husband, Drucie is survived by her daughters, Jessica Yount Abernathy of Ocean Isle Beach, NC and Leigh Yount Hughes (Josh) of Camden, SC; sister, Sandy Louden Trimble (Stan) of Anderson, SC; father-in-law, William J. Horne of Anderson, SC; two grandchildren, Crayton Abernathy and Rhett Hughes; and two nieces, Ashley Trimble Stewart (Trey) and Dana Trimble Martin (Mark).
In addition to her parents, Drucie was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Kathryn Thompson Horne.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Dr. Tom Richie officiating. Visitation will take place immediately following the service at the funeral home. A private burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to P.A.W.S. at 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626 or to Anderson Humane Society, 407 Pearman Dairy Rd., Anderson, SC 29625.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020